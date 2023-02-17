Sajal Aly doesn’t think that getting married is important

Sajal Alyis a talented Pakistani television and film actor.

Many are complimenting her acting in the film.

Sajal Aly claimed that she doesn’t believe being married is vital.

After appearing in the international film What’s Love Got to Do With It, Sajal Aly, a talented Pakistani television and film actor, is now becoming well-known worldwide. Many are complimenting her acting in the film, which has been released internationally. Shekar Kapoor, an Indian filmmaker, also lauded Sajal for her talent.

Sajal Aly recently claimed that she doesn’t believe being married is vital in an interview with YouTuber Ridah Khan. “in a way, you are not asking me, you know the answer, you know what you want. You know that you are complete without a man, to be with the right person or to be in love is a great idea but you are not incomplete without a man. I don’t think so, I don’t really crave to be with someone. I think that I feel full, I celebrate every day because of the amount of love, respect and praise”

Sajal Aly is currently unmarried, but she was once wed to Ahad Raza Mir.

After watching her interview, the public has expressed a variety of opinions. A small number of social media users agreed with her, but the majority disagreed, arguing that men and women are complementary to one another. Here are some remarks:

