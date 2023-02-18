Sajal Aly proves she’s trend setter in Red Bodycon

Advertisement
Articles
  • She looked stunning for the promotional event.
  • Sajal never disappoints her fans with her fashion choices.
  • Stunning outfit was last seen on the lovely Hania Aamir.
Sajal Aly proved once again that she is not only a fantastic actress but also a fashion diva. She looked stunning in gleaming Louboutins and a fiery red Zara bodycon for the promotional event for her upcoming film, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Take a look!

 

 

Sajal dressed simply and elegantly for the international event. She chose a side braid with bouncy fringes to make her look more trendy and glamorous. Her no-makeup look exemplifies her flawless and unrivalled beauty.

Sajal never disappoints her fans with her fashion choices, and her breathtaking photographs continue to capture their hearts.

This stunning outfit was last seen on the lovely Hania Aamir, who wore it with grace and charm.

Check it out!

We believe both stars nailed it in their own unique way.

Sajal Aly is a well-known actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry. The star needs no introduction; she simply needs to be associated with a certain project in order for it to be a smash hit.

 

On the work front, we can see this ultimate diva working with Bilal Abbas and Sheheryar Munawar in the drama serial Kuch Ankhai. She will appear in Jemima Goldsmith’s film What’s Love Got to Do With It? soon.

