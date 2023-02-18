Salma Zafar discusses her potential defamation lawsuit

Salma Zafar is a well-known television and theatre actress.

Salma Zafar is a well-known television and theatre actress from Pakistan who first gained notoriety for her smash hit stage production of Bakra Qiston Per. Some additional successful theatre productions she created are also available on YouTube. Her iconic TV show Yeh Zindagi Hai has enjoyed enormous popularity.

Her performance in Yeh Zindagi Hai received high applause from viewers, but the negative aspect of the production was that certain artists say that producers Javeria Saud and Saud Qasmi failed to pay them for their subsequent work.

Salma Zafar said, Many people left their work in the middle of the soap but me and a few artists worked till the end and supported them. We worked for 7 years, initially, they paid to us, but later on they didn’t pay. I was quite positive about them, but today I’m fighting a demanation case for three years, and right now I am the criminal and the one on default. I’m speaking with you as a criminal while out on bail. I’m the one who spoke ill of them, called them names, and hurt their reputation.

