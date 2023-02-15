Syra Yousuf song ‘Ghazab Kuriye’ going viral on internet

The first song from Essa Khan’s romantic comedy Babylicious.

They later went through a divorce.

Now The movie is finally ready to be seen.

Advertisement

The first song from Essa Khan’s romantic comedy Babylicious, which stars ex-couple Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari, was released on Valentine’s Day and received a lot of positive reviews.

While they were still dating, the ex-couple signed the movie contract for Babylicious. They later went through a divorce, and the world was struck by a pandemic, which caused the movie’s premiere to be postponed for a while.

But now that the movie is finally ready to be seen, the major actors have regrouped for promotions and even had a lengthy interview together. The movie’s release date, which was originally set for Valentine’s Day, has been changed to Eid ul Adha, but promotional videos and songs have continued to be produced in the interim.

Just released, the first dance number from the movie is causing a stir. In addition to looking great in her orange lehenga, Yousuf also has stunning dancing techniques and choreography.

With its flower decorations, the set radiates traditional grandeur, making it the ideal location for a large-scale mehendi ceremony. The setting changes to what appears to be a groom arriving at the wedding home as the hug scenario draws to a close. He adds a sense of elegance to the setting by wearing an ivory shawl and a blue kurta shalwar.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Syra Yousuf (@sairoz)

The song is an authentic mehendi song, complete with traditional twirls, thumkas, and the legendary Shakar Wandaan Re dance move. It’s safe to say that this upbeat, funky melody will become a classic at wedding events and engagement parties thanks to Syra’s excellent dance abilities. Perfect perspectives, broad angles, and close-ups that perfectly express the couple’s intense love for one another were used in the dancing sequence. With this wonderful tune, the creators have definitely excelled.

Advertisement

The actress from Sinf-e-Ahan also informed her Instagram followers of the song’s debut while expressing her delight about it.

There were differing views on the song; some people noted that it had an old-Bollywood flavour, while others appreciated its high production value. Here are some comments that were made:

Yousuf has recently appeared in a number of films, including Yaadein, Sinf-e-Aahan, Pasheman, Rishta Hai Jaise Khawab Sa, Meray Dost Meray Yaar, and Sinf-e-Aahan.

Also Read Syra Yousuf and Shahroz Sabzwari’s film promotion is odd to youth Syra Yousuf and Shahroze have been the most attractive pair till their...