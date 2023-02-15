Urvashi Rautela sends birthday love to cricketer Naseem Shah

Urvashi Rautela sends birthday love to Naseem Shah.

The Pakistani international cricket team has benefited greatly from the skills of Naseem Shah, a highly adept fast bowler. He is not only a brilliant athlete, but he also has a good look. He has become a vital member of the national cricket squad thanks to his remarkable bowling and batting skills, and he has been instrumental in helping Pakistan secure several important international triumphs.

Shah has been chosen as the brand ambassador for the renowned firm Gillette in honor of his accomplishments and reputation, which speaks to his authority and influence both on and off the cricket field.

There was media attention surrounding a fan-edited film that Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela posted showing Naseem Shah and herself during the last T20 World Cup. Shah denied knowing who Rautela was when a reporter enquired about the video.

But he then responded to Rautela’s criticism of one of his social media posts. It appears that despite his prior rejection of her, Rautela is still enamoured by Shah’s skills and charisma.

Some of Naseem Shah‘s admirers noticed Urvashi Rautela’s comment on his social media post and started their own comments.

Many of them warned Shah to take precautions to protect himself because they were worried about the prospect of a “honey trap.” Even Shah’s initial response to the Indian actress drew criticism from some.

Many others left comments on the post as a result of Shah and Rautela’s comments receiving so much attention on social media. These screenshots show some of the comments that individuals have made.

