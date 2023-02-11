Advertisement
Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding

Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding

Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding

Wahaj Ali and Bilal Saeed dance together at a wedding

  • Wahaj was recently spotted dancing at a wedding with Bilal Saeed.
  • Wahaj Ali has gained a lot of notoriety in recent years.
  • Bilal Saeed is a Pakistani singer-songwriter, composer, and music producer.
Many people in Pakistan have fallen in love with the charismatic actor. He has gained a lot of notoriety in recent years thanks to his performance of “Shariq” in the acclaimed drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.

Pakistani actor Wahaj Ali performs on Urdu television. He made his television debut in the 2015 season of the soap opera Ishq Ibadat on Hum TV as Sahil.

Pakistani singer-songwriter, composer, and music producer Bilal Saeed. His singles “12 Saal,” “Adhi Adhi raat,” and “Teri khair mangdi” among his best-known works. Additionally, it was included in the Bollywood movie Baar Bar Dekho.

Wahaj was recently spotted dancing at a wedding with none other than the brilliant Bilal Saeed. The two well-known stars can be seen having a blast while performing intense dances on the bhangra floor in the viral video that Murrad Rahim Khan published on his Instagram account.

Ali most recently appeared in the films Fitoor, Team Muhafiz, Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi, and Jo Bichar Gaye.

