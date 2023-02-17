Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh’s wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

Zara Peerzada raises temperature with latest swimming photos
Pictures of the lovely bride and groom have been making the rounds on the internet as millions of admirers and followers wish Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada a happy marriage.
Peerzada and businessman Sarwan Saleh recently got married in a little Nikkah ceremony.
The bride and groom, maintaining their charm and grace together, captivated the internet with tantalising peeks of their lavish wedding.
Take a Look
Social media users poured love and prayers into the diva’s pictures’ comment sections.
