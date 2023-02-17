Advertisement
Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh's wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh’s wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh’s wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh’s wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

  • Peerzada and businessman Sarwan Saleh recently got married.
  • Pictures of bride and groom are making the rounds on the internet.
  • Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada has a happy marriage.
Pictures of the lovely bride and groom have been making the rounds on the internet as millions of admirers and followers wish Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada a happy marriage.

Peerzada and businessman Sarwan Saleh recently got married in a little Nikkah ceremony.

The bride and groom, maintaining their charm and grace together, captivated the internet with tantalising peeks of their lavish wedding.

Take a Look

Social media users poured love and prayers into the diva’s pictures’ comment sections.

