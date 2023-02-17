Zara Peerzada & Sarwan Saleh’s wedding pictures goes viral on the internet

Peerzada and businessman Sarwan Saleh recently got married.

Pictures of bride and groom are making the rounds on the internet.

Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada has a happy marriage.

Advertisement

Pictures of the lovely bride and groom have been making the rounds on the internet as millions of admirers and followers wish Pakistani supermodel Zara Peerzada a happy marriage.

Peerzada and businessman Sarwan Saleh recently got married in a little Nikkah ceremony.

Also Read Zara Peerzada raises temperature with latest swimming photos Zara Peerzada has proven her mettle in the modeling industry Zara is...

The bride and groom, maintaining their charm and grace together, captivated the internet with tantalising peeks of their lavish wedding.

Take a Look

Advertisement

Advertisement

Social media users poured love and prayers into the diva’s pictures’ comment sections.

Also Read Joyland actor Salman’s daughter and model Zara Peerzada got engaged Pakistani model Zara Peerzada and daughter of famous actor Salman Peerzada recently...