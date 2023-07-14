Aashir Wajahat’s debut film, “JOHN,” makes a stylish premiere

Pakistani film industry thrives with diverse range of films.

“John,” an independent film, generates buzz with impactful trailer and talented cast.

Star-studded premiere of “John” attended by renowned personalities in Karachi.

The Pakistani film industry continues to thrive, with a wide range of films releasing daily and attracting audiences despite economic challenges. Despite high inflation, people enthusiastically attended cinema screenings during Eid, signifying the significance of the film industry.

“John,” an independent film, has captured attention with its impactful trailer, addressing societal issues with a serious tone. Starring Ashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, and Raza Samo, along with other notable actors, the film showcases their talent and tackles thought-provoking themes.

A star-studded premiere of “John” took place in Karachi, attended by renowned personalities such as Hania Aamir, Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain, Hira Mani, Kubra Khan, Zhalay Sarhadi, and Zaviyar Nauman, adding glamour and support to the event.

Directed and co-produced by Babar Ali, who also wrote the script, “John” promises an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film, produced by Fiza Khanum, features an exceptional cast including Saleem Mairaj, Aashir Wajahat, Romaisa Khan, Faiza Gilani, Rashid Farooqui, Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Tabish Mughal, and Raza Samo.

Despite limited resources, “John” was filmed in authentic locations, embodying the essence of an indie project. The lead actors faced challenges during production but showcased dedication and resilience, gaining valuable experiences in the process.

Also Read Romaisa Khan, Aashir Wajahat's Debut Film To Release On July 14 Up-and-coming actors Aashir Wajahat and Romaisa Khan are set to showcase their...