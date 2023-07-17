Aima Baig addresses Shiraz Uppal’s statements regarding the song Funkari

Aima Baig faces controversy over song credits as Shiraz Uppal clarifies the facts
Aima Baig is a renowned Pakistani singer. Aima Baig faces controversy over...
In a recent dispute, Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal and Aima Baig have found themselves embroiled in a cold war of words. The disagreement started when Baig released her latest song, “Funkari,” and credited acclaimed lyricist Shakeel Sohail as a co-writer. However, Uppal intervened, asserting that he was the sole writer, producer, and composer of the song.
The disagreement escalated on social media, with Uppal advising Baig to ensure she has her facts right before making claims about song credits. Baig, in a sarcastic response, shared an Instagram story saying, “Laga lo, laga lo funkariyaan laga lo. Or to kuch milna nahi”
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
While Uppal has yet to respond directly to Baig’s comment, netizens have scrutinized Baig for disrespecting a senior artist. The dispute has sparked a debate among fans and followers, highlighting the importance of clear communication and accurate song credits in the music industry.
It remains to be seen how this disagreement will be resolved and whether it will impact the professional relationship between Shiraz Uppal and Aima Baig. As the story unfolds, fans and industry observers eagerly await further updates.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.