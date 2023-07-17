Advertisement
Aima Baig addresses Shiraz Uppal’s statements regarding the song Funkari

Articles
Aima Baig addresses Shiraz Uppal’s statements regarding the song Funkari

  • Shiraz Uppal and Aima Baig engage in a war of words over song credits.
  • Netizens criticize Baig for her sarcastic response and disrespect towards a senior artist.
  • The dispute arose when Baig credited Shakeel Sohail as a co-writer of her latest song “Funkari,” which Uppal contested.
In a recent dispute, Pakistani singer Shiraz Uppal and Aima Baig have found themselves embroiled in a cold war of words. The disagreement started when Baig released her latest song, “Funkari,” and credited acclaimed lyricist Shakeel Sohail as a co-writer. However, Uppal intervened, asserting that he was the sole writer, producer, and composer of the song.

The disagreement escalated on social media, with Uppal advising Baig to ensure she has her facts right before making claims about song credits. Baig, in a sarcastic response, shared an Instagram story saying, “Laga lo, laga lo funkariyaan laga lo. Or to kuch milna nahi”

 

 

While Uppal has yet to respond directly to Baig’s comment, netizens have scrutinized Baig for disrespecting a senior artist. The dispute has sparked a debate among fans and followers, highlighting the importance of clear communication and accurate song credits in the music industry.

It remains to be seen how this disagreement will be resolved and whether it will impact the professional relationship between Shiraz Uppal and Aima Baig. As the story unfolds, fans and industry observers eagerly await further updates.

