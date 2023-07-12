Aima Baig drops a new song ‘Funkari’

Aima Baig is a renowned Pakistani singer.

Aima Baig captivates music enthusiasts with her latest release “Funkari.”

The song explores the emotions of longing and emptiness when a loved one undergoes a transformation in their values.

Aima Baig mesmerizes music lovers once again with her latest track "Funkari," which explores the emotions of longing and emptiness when a loved one undergoes a change in values.

The song beautifully captures the complexities of emotions that arise when a cherished connection is severed due to a shift in values. The lyrics convey the blurred perception of reality and the unique pain that emerges when understanding between two people dissipates.

Accompanied by a captivating official video, “Funkari” adds an additional layer of storytelling. Through stunning visuals and artistic imagery, the video effectively portrays the feelings of longing and disconnection, enhancing the emotional journey of the song.

Aima Baig shared a sneak peek of the song on Instagram, announcing its release to her followers.

With its poignant lyrics and soulful melody, “Funkari” paints a vivid picture of a world where a new kind of pain emerges, leaving a deep sense of disconnect in the heart.

Aima Baig’s recent singles include popular tracks like “Pretty Face,” “Loota Re,” “Khawabon Mein,” “Ik Hook,” “Satrangi,” and “Washmallay.”

