Aima Baig faces controversy over song credits as Shiraz Uppal clarifies the facts

Aima Baig faces controversy over song credits for her latest release “Funkari”

Singer Shiraz Uppal clarifies that he wrote, composed, and produced the song, while Baig provided vocals.

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig finds herself in the midst of a dispute over her latest song “Funkari.” While Baig has been garnering attention and praise for her performance, singer Shiraz Uppal stepped in to provide clarification and urged Baig to ensure she has her facts straight.

In an interview, Baig claimed that she and the late Shakeel Sohail had written the song “Funkari.” Uppal, however, pointed out that this statement was a misquote and revealed that the song credits on Universal Music India’s YouTube page already mention the correct contributors.

Taking to Instagram, Uppal shared a story to set the record straight, emphasizing that Shakeel Sohail had passed away six months prior to the song’s release. Uppal clarified that he had written, composed, and produced “Funkari,” with Baig’s involvement limited to her vocals, which were recorded in just three hours.

Baig’s recent singles include “Pretty Face,” “Loota Re,” “Khawabon Mein,” “Ik Hook,” “Satrangi,” and “Washmallay,” among others.

