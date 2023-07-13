Aima Baig mesmerizes fans with the release of her first solo single, ‘Funkaari’

Renowned Pakistani singer Aima Baig has mesmerized audiences with her highly anticipated solo debut single titled “Funkaari.” Directed by the acclaimed Adnan Qazi, the music video perfectly complements the romantic song’s enchanting melody and heartfelt lyrics.

“Funkaari” marks a significant milestone in Aima Baig’s career as she ventures into the realm of solo releases, showcasing her captivating vocals and emotive abilities to create a lasting impact on listeners.

Under the prestigious Universal Music label, “Funkaari” demonstrates the label’s commitment to promoting exceptional talent worldwide. The collaboration between Aima Baig and Universal Music aims to captivate audiences locally and internationally with the soul-stirring melody and heartfelt lyrics of the song.

Directed by Adnan Qazi, the music video for “Funkaari” immerses viewers in a visually stunning experience, capturing the essence of the song with meticulous attention to detail and creative vision.

“Funkaari” is a romantic ballad that evokes emotions of love, longing, and the magic of connection, resonating with romantics worldwide through Aima Baig’s sublime vocals, soulful composition, and poetic lyrics.

Fans of Aima Baig can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of “Funkaari,” experiencing her first solo endeavor that beautifully captures the essence of longing and the emptiness that arises when a loved one changes their values.

Universal Music expresses their excitement for collaborating with Aima Baig on “Funkaari,” recognizing her exceptional talent and artistry. They believe the song has the potential to resonate with global audiences, supporting Aima Baig’s solo journey and showcasing her incredible talent to the world.

“Funkaari” showcases Aima Baig’s musical prowess and leaves a lasting impression on fans with its captivating melody and heartfelt lyrics.

