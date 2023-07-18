Advertisement
Edition: English
Aima Baig resolves dispute with Shiraz Uppal over 'Funkari'

Articles
  • Aima Baig responds to criticism from Shiraz Uppal regarding ‘Funkari’ song lyrics.
  • Baig clarifies that she collaborated with Shakeel Hussain to write the lyrics.
  • Baig emphasizes that Uppal is the composer and producer of ‘Funkari’
Aima Baig, a popular Pakistani singer, has finally responded to the criticism she received from Shiraz Uppal regarding the lyrics of the song ‘Funkari’. In a recent interview, Baig clarified that she collaborated with the late songwriter Shakeel Hussain to write the lyrics. Uppal disputed her statement on Instagram, claiming sole credit as the songwriter, composer, and producer of the song.

Baig broke her silence on the matter and addressed it through an Instagram comment. She clarified that she never claimed to have written the entire lyrics and expressed disappointment in how people misinterpret things. She emphasized that Uppal is indeed the composer and producer of ‘Funkari’ as mentioned in the song credits. Baig stressed that there was no falsehood involved and that the song was a collaborative effort among all the artists involved.

“I never said that it was solely done by me. That’s sad, every time you guys misquote things. He’s the composer and producer of the song it’s already mentioned in the credits. So facts are facts and nobody lied to anyone – we all together made the song. Just enjoy the song, everybody, it’s music at the end of the day not a war and I truly respect Shiraz sir, the very first day. He’s an asset to our country lets not fire things up by spreading WRONG INFORMATION”

In terms of her recent work, Baig has released several singles including “Pretty Face,” “Loota Re,” “Khawabon Mein,” “Ik Hook,” “Satrangi,” and “Washmallay.”

