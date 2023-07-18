Ainy Jaffri starts filming for an Indian project

Ainy Jaffri is a renowned Pakistani actress.

She has made a comeback in the entertainment industry.

She recently shared a sneak peek of the script titled “Coke” on Instagram.

Renowned Pakistani actress Ainy Jaffri, known for her exceptional talent and selective project choices, has reemerged in the entertainment industry after prioritizing her family life and maintaining a relatively low profile.

Despite her absence from the Pakistani scene, Ainy has maintained a dedicated fan base that deeply admires her work. Currently residing in the UK and being a proud mother, she recently announced her involvement in an Indian project, marking a significant milestone in her illustrious career.

In an Instagram post, Ainy shared a sneak peek of the script titled “Coke” with the enthusiastic caption “It’s happening ???????.” This announcement has sparked excitement among her fans and industry colleagues, eager to witness her return to the screen.

Ainy Jaffri has previously appeared in successful projects such as Tajdeed e Wafa, Balu Mahi, and Azaab-e-Zindagi. Her upcoming project titled Mandi, where she will be sharing the screen with Saba Qamar, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Shayan Khan, has further piqued the interest of her followers.

With her talent and determination, Ainy is poised to make a powerful impact in her comeback, solidifying her position as a respected and sought-after actress in the industry.

