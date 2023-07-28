Alizeh Shah stuns in a captivating black ensemble

Alizeh Shah new gorgeous pictures set internet on fire
She posted stunning photos of herself on her account. The viral pictures...
Alizeh Shah, the beloved star of Lollywood, is captivating social media with her charm and innocence, winning hearts all around.
Known for her role in Ehd-e-Wafa, she effortlessly mesmerizes audiences with her magnetic presence and rebellious spirit.
Recent photos of the actress in a stunning all-black ethnic outfit, complemented by an adorable beaded bracelet, have taken the internet by storm.
In one of the pictures, she captioned, “vision so bad I almost saw something in you ????”
Advertisement
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Alizeh Shah’s successful acting career includes hit dramas like Dil Mom Ka Diya, Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and the telefilm Chand Raat Aur Chandni.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.