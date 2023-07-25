Anoushay Abbasi Embraces Her Inner Barbie

Anoushay Abbasi is a talented star in Pakistan.

She has gained immense love and recognition from the audience.

She wowed her fans with sizzling and bold photos on social media.

Advertisement

Anoushay Abbasi, a talented and beautiful Pakistani actress, model, and former VJ, hails from an artistic family background. Her acting journey began in 2010 with her debut in the drama serial “Mere Anganai Main.”

Despite portraying supporting roles in various series, Anoushay has garnered immense love and recognition from the audience.

Recently, the “Prem Gali” actress left her fans mesmerized with her bold and sizzling photos, creating a storm on the internet.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Anoushay Abbasi (@anoushayabbasiofficial) Advertisement

Embracing the Barbie fever with unapologetic style, the sensational “Bebasi” diva exudes confidence as she poses in a hot pink crop top, elegantly flaunting her luscious waves. She playfully captions the post with “My new name is Barbie.”

On the work front, Abbasi has recently been seen in notable dramas such as “Benaam,” “Raqs e Bismil,” and “Prem Gali.” Her versatility and talent continue to shine brightly in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read