Anoushey Ashraf Opens Up About Her Reaction at Seeing Salman Khan Shirtless

Anoushey Ashraf is a popular Pakistani actress.

She is known for her stylish personality and excellent speaking skills.

She has hosted live shows on music channels and gained fame through her morning show “Chai, Toast or Host”

Advertisement

Anoushey Ashraf is a well-known Pakistani VJ who gained popularity through her live hosting on music channels. She is admired for her stylish persona and excellent communication skills, making her a respected figure in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Anoushey’s intelligence and boldness further contribute to her status as an esteemed celebrity in Pakistan. She has also garnered fame and recognition through her hosting of the popular morning show “Chai, Toast or Host”

In a recent appearance on the TV show “Hansna Mana Hai,” Anoushey Ashraf shared an interesting anecdote about her unexpected encounter with Salman Khan.

Talking about it, she said, “Salman Khan was great, he was amazing, we enjoyed the interview. He was doing the promotion of his film and we were there to interview him, from Pakistan. He said that he would give the interview to Pakistanis first, I went with my sister and we had our camera man. He said, ‘let me change’, and after a few minutes he came shirtless, he had two shirts in hands, he asked, ‘which one should I wear?’ and we were stunned because we always saw Salman Khan in films and this was the first time we saw him shirtless in real life.

Also Read Anoushey Ashraf gets trolled after her rickshaw ride adventure Anoushey Ashraf is a former VJ who now works in Lollywood. The...