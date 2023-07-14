Anzela Abbasi stuns in a captivating series of bathroom selfies

Anzela Abbasi’s bold pictures set social media abazzle
Anzela Abbasi is a young Pakistani actress and model who happens to...
Anzela Abbasi, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, is celebrated not just for her beauty but also for her impeccable fashion sense. As the daughter of Javeria and Shamoon Abbasi, she has established herself as a fashion icon.
With a significant following on social media, Anzela regularly keeps her fans engaged with updates about her daily life. She also shares aesthetically pleasing photos that captivate her audience.
In her latest post, Anzela took stunning selfies in a friend’s bathroom, dressed in an all-black outfit, sporting sleek hair, and dramatic eye makeup. Her effortless beauty garnered praise from social media users.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
Anzela Abbasi has showcased her acting talent in various projects, including Gila, Baby, Nibah, Laal Ishq, Landa Bazar, Main Haar Nahi Manoun Gi, and Haqeeqat. Her performances have been widely acclaimed.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.