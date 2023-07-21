Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor redefine couple goals in their latest photoshoot

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have charmed audiences with their remarkable journey to stardom.

The couple recently collaborated for a stunning fashion campaign.

Fans eagerly await the release of the full photoshoot.

Advertisement

Lollywood’s beloved pair, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, have captivated audiences with their incredible journey from humble beginnings to becoming the reigning stars of the industry. Their extraordinary ascent to fame has won the hearts of numerous fans, not only for their talents but also for their warmth and love as parents and partners.

In addition to their professional achievements, Ayeza and Danish are blessed with the joy of parenthood, raising two beautiful children. Witnessing their happy family moments is a delightful treat for their adoring fans, who admire the couple’s undeniable chemistry and romance.

Recently, the power couple collaborated for a stunning fashion campaign with Erum Khan Couture, showcasing Khan’s regal elegance and Taimoor’s charismatic charm, leaving fans enchanted and eagerly anticipating the full release.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) Advertisement

On the work front, the couple was recently seen in the Ramadan Transmission drama Chaand Tara. Ayeza Khan will also be seen in Jaan-e-Jahaan, while Danish Taimoor was featured in Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.



Advertisement

Also Read Ayeza Khan Unseen pictures from of her marriage with Danish Taimoor Ayeza Khan, a renowned Pakistani actress, is widely recognized for her exceptional...

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.