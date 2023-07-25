Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Drama Reveals its First Glimpse

“Mein,” the highly anticipated drama, unveils its first look.

The drama has an engaging storyline by writer Zanjabeel Asim.

The released teaser has captured audiences with its enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, “Mein” is a much-awaited project skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim crafting its engaging storyline. The drama is produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi.

The released teaser has captivated viewers with its beautifully crafted shots, evoking an enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere. Ali and Khan shine with their stunning appearances and impeccable on-screen chemistry, receiving immense praise from fans. The lead actors’ top-notch styling, remarkable expressions, and vibrant chemistry have left a lasting impression on the audience.

Fans appreciate the director’s expertise in creating an aesthetically pleasing promo that cleverly conceals any hints about the plot, adding to the intrigue. The captivating chemistry between Ali and Khan perfectly complements the fairy tale ambience of the teaser, delighting audiences.

