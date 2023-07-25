Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Drama Reveals its First Glimpse

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Drama Reveals its First Glimpse

Articles
Advertisement
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Drama Reveals its First Glimpse

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali’s Upcoming Drama Reveals its First Glimpse

Advertisement
  • “Mein,” the highly anticipated drama, unveils its first look.
  • The drama has an engaging storyline by writer Zanjabeel Asim.
  • The released teaser has captured audiences with its enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere.
Advertisement

The first look of the highly anticipated drama “Mein” has been revealed, featuring Wahaj Ali and Ayeza Khan as the lead actors.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, “Mein” is a much-awaited project skillfully directed by Badar Mehmood, with the talented writer Zanjabeel Asim crafting its engaging storyline. The drama is produced by Fahad Mustafa and Dr. Ali Kazmi.

The released teaser has captivated viewers with its beautifully crafted shots, evoking an enchanting old fairy tale atmosphere. Ali and Khan shine with their stunning appearances and impeccable on-screen chemistry, receiving immense praise from fans. The lead actors’ top-notch styling, remarkable expressions, and vibrant chemistry have left a lasting impression on the audience.

Fans appreciate the director’s expertise in creating an aesthetically pleasing promo that cleverly conceals any hints about the plot, adding to the intrigue. The captivating chemistry between Ali and Khan perfectly complements the fairy tale ambience of the teaser, delighting audiences.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project
Ayeza Khan and Wahaj Ali will feature in a new project

The highly anticipated drama "Mein," starring the talented Ayeza Khan and Wahaj...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story