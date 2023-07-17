Azaan Sami Khan unveils the “Monsoon Mix” version of his song “Dildara”

Azaan Sami Khan treats fans of the drama serial “Kuch Ankahi” with a farewell surprise.

The drama series gained popularity for its catchy theme song and progressive storyline.

Khan shares a “Monsoon Mix” visualizer for the song “Dildara”

Music composer Azaan Sami Khan bids farewell to fans of the Pakistani drama serial “Kuch Ankahi” with a special treat. The drama, featuring a talented cast including Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, and more, gained popularity for its catchy theme song and progressive storyline.

Khan took to Instagram to share the “Monsoon Mix” visualizer for the song “Dildara.” He expressed gratitude to the entire team of “Kuch Ankahi” for creating a beautiful show and mentioned his honor in contributing to it musically.

The song received praise not only from netizens but also from Mira Sethi, who described it as “transportive” and evoking a sense of longing in her heart.

In addition to his work on “Kuch Ankahi,” Khan has made his mark in the film industry with appearances in movies like “Superstar” and “Parey Hut Love,” and has also ventured into the drama industry with projects such as “Ishq e Laa” and “O21.”

