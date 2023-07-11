Advertisement
Bilal Maqsood introduces an alternative to traditional perfumes

Bilal Maqsood introduces an alternative to traditional perfumes

Bilal Maqsood introduces an alternative to traditional perfumes

Bilal Maqsood introduces an alternative to traditional perfumes

Bilal Maqsood, a renowned music icon in Pakistan, has established himself as a prominent figure in the industry with a musical career spanning three decades. As a founding member of Strings, the band’s breakup after 33 successful years left fans heartbroken.

Taking to social media, Maqsood shared a picture holding a crystalline object, which he revealed to be potash alum in his caption. Excitedly, he expressed that alum is a remarkable discovery, urging people to embrace its power instead of traditional perfumes.

In his explanation, Maqsood highlighted the superiority of alum as a natural fragrance, encouraging others to try it by simply wetting and rubbing it. He emphasized that alum is readily available everywhere.

 

Drawing from his personal experience during the Hajj pilgrimage, Maqsood also recalled relying on alum, further reinforcing his belief in its effectiveness and endorsing it as a fragrance alternative.

