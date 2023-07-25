Bilal Saeed Reveals Official Poster for Upcoming Song

Bilal Saeed is a renowned Pakistani singer and composer.

He is highly acclaimed in the nation’s music realm.

He recently unveiled the poster of his latest song, “Udh di Phiran,”

His career took off with the release of the sensational hit “Bara Saal” in 2010, propelling him to new heights of success. Not only has he made a significant impact on Pakistan’s music scene, but he has also captured the hearts of Bollywood enthusiasts with his remarkable talent.

Amidst great excitement, Saeed delighted his fans by unveiling the poster of his latest creation, “Udh di Phiran.” This extraordinary song transcends boundaries, showcasing the unifying power of music. In a delightful collaboration, Bilal joins hands with the talented Indian playback singer and actress, Sunanda Sharma, renowned for her debut song “Billi Akh.”

In a heartfelt expression of love and longing, Saeed captioned the post, “Love knows no boundaries, and music has the power to bridge even the deepest divides. ‘Udh di Phiran’ is a heartfelt expression of love, longing, and the indescribable emotions that come with it. @sunanda_ss I am honored and thrilled to be the first one you have collaborated with and happy to share that it was equally exciting for me. LAHORE WALAY can’t wait.”

