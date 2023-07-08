Fawad and Mahira Khan Unite for Pakistan’s Netflix Debut

Advertisement The “Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo” cast revealed: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir to lead the series.

The star-studded cast for the highly anticipated drama series “Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo,” based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel, has been unveiled.

Excitingly, this will mark the first Urdu drama to be released on the renowned OTT platform, Netflix, as a Pakistani original series.

Renowned actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir will take on the lead roles in the series.

This exciting announcement was made by Hasan Kazmi on Twitter.