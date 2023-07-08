Fawad and Mahira Khan Unite for Pakistan’s Netflix Debut

- The “Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo” cast revealed: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir to lead the series.
- The drama series is based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s famous novel.
- It will be the first Urdu drama on Netflix as a Pakistani original series.
The star-studded cast for the highly anticipated drama series “Jo Bachy Hain Sang Samait Lo,” based on Farhat Ishtiaq’s novel, has been unveiled.
Excitingly, this will mark the first Urdu drama to be released on the renowned OTT platform, Netflix, as a Pakistani original series.
Renowned actors Hamza Ali Abbasi, Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir will take on the lead roles in the series.
This exciting announcement was made by Hasan Kazmi on Twitter.
Farhat Ishtiaq, a renowned author, penned the famous novel “Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo.”
One of her most notable works is “Humsafar,” which became Pakistan’s all-time blockbuster and contributed to the rise of Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in the industry.
For some time, Hum TV has been working on bringing “Jo Bache Hain Sang Samait Lo” to life, with various names being associated with the show.
However, it seems that the cast has now been finalized, making it Pakistan’s first official series on Netflix.
Fans hold a special place in their hearts for Fawad Khan’s unforgettable portrayal of Asher, alongside the charming Mahira Khan, in the immensely popular drama serial “Humsafar.”
The show propelled both actors’ careers to new heights.
It has been a long wait to see Mahira and Fawad reunite on screen, and fans are eager to witness the same chemistry that captivated them in the roles of Khirad and Asher once again.
