Edition: English
Edition: English

Hareem Shah attracts attention with yet another act as a ‘property dealer’

  • Hareem Shah creates buzz with a new announcement on Twitter.
  • The Pakistani TikToker claims to provide affordable plots for purchase.
  • Social media users respond with a mix of skepticism and mockery to Shah’s claims.
Hareem Shah’s latest announcement is causing a stir in the media, as the Pakistani TikToker claims to offer an opportunity for people to acquire affordable plots.

In a tweet, Shah shared details about purchasing “4 Marla plots” for just “PKR 3 lacs.” While some individuals fell for the announcement, many social media users responded with skepticism and mocked Shah’s claims.

The reaction from netizens varies, but it remains to be seen whether this is another publicity stunt or a genuine initiative by the social media influencer.

 

 

 

 

 

