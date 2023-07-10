Haroon Shahid opens up about the negative aspects of the music industry

Haroon Shahid, the Pakistani singer-turned-actor, shed light on the darker aspects of the music and entertainment industry. Despite his own success in Lollywood and acting, he acknowledged that the industry as a whole faces challenges.

During his appearance on The Alien Podcast, the Do Bol star expressed his concern about the lack of progress and prosperity in the music fraternity, despite the presence of renowned artists such as Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, and the rising star Kaifi Khalil.

Shahid shared that he has witnessed cases where established artists exploit smaller musicians, earning significant amounts from their shows while neglecting to pay emerging artists fair compensation.

“There are no standards about how much a musician should be paid which worsens the situation of exploitation by big stars,” the singer remarked.

On the professional front, Haroon Shahid has appeared in several notable drama serials, including Aakhir Kab Tak, Amanat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat, The Ultimate Muqabla, Milan, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Nikah.