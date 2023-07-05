Hira Mani’s Outfit Criticized On ‘Teri Meri Kahaniyaan’ Premiere

Hira Mani and her husband Mani are currently occupied with the promotions and premieres of their film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan.” Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the movie falls under the horror-comedy genre and has garnered positive feedback from those who have had the opportunity to watch it. Hira Mani has been actively engaged in various events and interviews related to the film.

Recently, a video of Hira and Mani meeting with Humayun Saeed and posing for a picture circulated on Instagram. Hira Mani can be seen wearing a bold black saree in the video, which has received criticism from some of her fans.

Some fans expressed their disapproval, stating that Hira Mani is progressively adopting a more modern image to secure work in the industry. A social media user went as far as saying, “Don’t follow these actors as they are constantly undermining societal values.”

Mani also faced trolling from social media users for proudly accompanying his wife to media events while she wore such bold outfits.

