Hira Umer showcases butterfly tattoo in her latest Instagram reel

Hira Umer sets temperature soaring with new clicks
Hira shared her bold photos and a reel in a stunning white...
Hira Umer, the talented curly-haired actress of Lollywood, fulfills her tattoo dream during a recent Dubai trip. She proudly displays her butterfly tattoo on her arm, expressing that the pain was worth it.
With a high pain tolerance, she enjoys the moment and shares candid glimpses with her followers on social media.
Taking to Instagram She captioned, “Always dreamed of getting inked,” she stated.
“Dubai trip making it happen! Pain’s no biggie – totally worth living the tattoo dream,” the actress added.
The accomplished actress has a successful career with projects like Parizaad, Aye Musht-E-Khaak, Saba Easyload Wali, Dikhawa, Dobara, Dil Bhatkay, and Mere Humsafar. Her Dubai trip allowed her to make her long-held dream of getting inked a reality.
