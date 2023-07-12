Humaima Malick writes a heartfelt message on Feroze’s birthday

Humaima Malick pens emotional birthday note for her brother Feroze Khan.

Malick expresses gratitude for her brother and considers him a precious gift.

She wishes for every sister to experience the meaning of brotherhood and follow their brother’s guidance.

Humaima Malick recently took to social media to express her heartfelt feelings for her brother, Feroze Khan, on his birthday.

In an emotional note, Malick described her brother as a precious gift and a blessing from Allah. She admired Feroze’s endurance and calm nature, which allowed him to overcome challenges and emerge victorious.

“Every passing year taught us something and the last year just built us really up.

Feroze, mere bhai, You are the biggest gift and blessing Allah has given us.

Last year was the toughest one yet but your endurance, your calm nature made you the winner, Because Allah is with those who have patience.

It’s your birthday, but I got the gift,

You came into this world and I was given a friend, a supporter, a backbone and a confidant,

I wish every sister has a brother like you so they can understand the real meaning of brother and feel honoured to abide by his guidelines.

Just like I do.

You are a winner because even in your absence you are the most talked about person and that is the power of patience and composure.

The love around you is only going to increase and to all the cynicals that are out there ganging up.

Hit us hard, hit us good, avoid us, ignore us. Belittle us,

we are not going anywhere because we are family.

And we stood by each other through every storm, through every turmoil, holding hands, stronger than ever before.

Happy birthday Feroze Khan.

May you have the best years ahead of you.

Ameen.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HUMAIMA MALICK (@humaimamalick)

Feroze Khan responded in the comment section “Let’s go ????????

To them beautiful fans who made the effort and sent this over. Cheers to you guys. Yo man is on a drill ????”

Malick also expressed her desire for every sister to experience the true essence of brotherhood and be inspired by their brothers’ guidance. She emphasized that the love they share will continue to grow, unaffected by any negativity they may encounter.

