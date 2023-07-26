Imran Abbas discloses the rationale behind his absence from talk shows

Imran Abbas reveals the reason of choosing Indian films over Pakistani
Imran Abbas has appeared in Bollywood films. He was also given the...
Talk shows attract a significant audience, drawing in viewers eager to see their favorite celebrities in their natural element, sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their projects.
However, these shows also become a breeding ground for controversies, sparking debates on social media. Instances like Nadia Afgan referring to Yumna Zaidi as overrated and Moammar Rana stating his reluctance to work with Shaan, even for a substantial fee, have led to controversies arising from stars expressing their opinions on talk shows.
Imran Abbas, a prominent actor in the industry, has now shared his perspective on these shows. Despite being a top star, he is rarely seen on talk shows, and he has revealed the reason behind it.
He expressed his concern about hosts asking negative questions and urged his colleagues to be cautious about their statements. He explained that the prevalence of such negative questions is the primary reason why he avoids appearing on talk shows.
