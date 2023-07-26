Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Imran Abbas discloses the rationale behind his absence from talk shows

Imran Abbas discloses the rationale behind his absence from talk shows

Articles
Advertisement
Imran Abbas discloses the rationale behind his absence from talk shows

Imran Abbas discloses the rationale behind his absence from talk shows

Advertisement
  • Imran Abbas is a renowned Pakistani actress.
  • Controversies often arise from celebrities expressing opinions on these shows.
  • Imran Abbas avoids talk shows due to the prevalence of negative questions.
Advertisement

Talk shows attract a significant audience, drawing in viewers eager to see their favorite celebrities in their natural element, sharing behind-the-scenes stories of their projects.

However, these shows also become a breeding ground for controversies, sparking debates on social media. Instances like Nadia Afgan referring to Yumna Zaidi as overrated and Moammar Rana stating his reluctance to work with Shaan, even for a substantial fee, have led to controversies arising from stars expressing their opinions on talk shows.

Imran Abbas, a prominent actor in the industry, has now shared his perspective on these shows. Despite being a top star, he is rarely seen on talk shows, and he has revealed the reason behind it.

He expressed his concern about hosts asking negative questions and urged his colleagues to be cautious about their statements. He explained that the prevalence of such negative questions is the primary reason why he avoids appearing on talk shows.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Advertisement
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Imran Abbas reveals the reason of choosing Indian films over Pakistani
Imran Abbas reveals the reason of choosing Indian films over Pakistani

Imran Abbas has appeared in Bollywood films. He was also given the...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story