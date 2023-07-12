Jannat Mirza shows evidence of offers for TV dramas

Pakistani TikToker Jannat Mirza shuts down trolls with evidence of declined projects.

Mirza, the most followed TikToker in Pakistan, received backlash for claiming to reject big projects, but she provided proof to support her statements.

Although Mirza made her film debut, she is yet to appear on television.

During an interview, Mirza revealed offers to work in popular dramas Parizaad and Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, sharing private WhatsApp conversations as evidence.

She said “Also I’ll be taking action against (cyber bullying, defamation) few immature channels who had no approach to these big producers who trolled me on air without confirmation,”

Mirza plans to take action against cyberbullying and defamation, urging netizens to “confirm things officially” before engaging in trolling.