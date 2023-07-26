Kiran Ashfaque Sparks Controversy with Recent Bold Pictures

Kiran Ashfaque’s beach photos raise the temperature to new heights
Kiran Ashfaque is a Pakistani social media influencer. Ashfaque shares candid moments...
Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who has ventured into the fields of acting, modelling, and social media influencing. While she is known as the former spouse of acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf, her artistic journey extends beyond her personal life. Kiran has collaborated with Imran in scripting, showcasing their creative synergy and undeniable chemistry as a couple.
Now embracing her newfound independence, Kiran confidently steps into her own spotlight, passionately pursuing acting and modelling. Alongside her career, she finds solace in co-parenting her beloved son, Roham, alongside her ex-husband.
In a recent Instagram post, Kiran showcased her style prowess, effortlessly rocking a casual-chic ensemble of a sleek black button-down paired with trendy brown pants.
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
While Kiran’s talents have been admired by many of her followers, this specific video received mixed reviews. Some expressed disapproval of the look, particularly regarding the deeper neckline.
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.