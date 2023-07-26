Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque Sparks Controversy with Recent Bold Pictures

Articles
Kiran Ashfaque Sparks Controversy with Recent Bold Pictures

  • Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile individual.
  • She is known for her collaborative work.
  • Kiran confidently pursues her career in acting and modelling.
Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who has ventured into the fields of acting, modelling, and social media influencing. While she is known as the former spouse of acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf, her artistic journey extends beyond her personal life. Kiran has collaborated with Imran in scripting, showcasing their creative synergy and undeniable chemistry as a couple.

Now embracing her newfound independence, Kiran confidently steps into her own spotlight, passionately pursuing acting and modelling. Alongside her career, she finds solace in co-parenting her beloved son, Roham, alongside her ex-husband.

In a recent Instagram post, Kiran showcased her style prowess, effortlessly rocking a casual-chic ensemble of a sleek black button-down paired with trendy brown pants.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

While Kiran’s talents have been admired by many of her followers, this specific video received mixed reviews. Some expressed disapproval of the look, particularly regarding the deeper neckline.

Kiran Ashfaque’s beach photos raise the temperature to new heights
Kiran Ashfaque’s beach photos raise the temperature to new heights

Kiran Ashfaque is a Pakistani social media influencer. Ashfaque shares candid moments...

