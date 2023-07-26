Kiran Ashfaque Sparks Controversy with Recent Bold Pictures

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a versatile individual.

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar is a multi-talented individual who has ventured into the fields of acting, modelling, and social media influencing. While she is known as the former spouse of acclaimed actor Imran Ashraf, her artistic journey extends beyond her personal life. Kiran has collaborated with Imran in scripting, showcasing their creative synergy and undeniable chemistry as a couple.

Now embracing her newfound independence, Kiran confidently steps into her own spotlight, passionately pursuing acting and modelling. Alongside her career, she finds solace in co-parenting her beloved son, Roham, alongside her ex-husband.

In a recent Instagram post, Kiran showcased her style prowess, effortlessly rocking a casual-chic ensemble of a sleek black button-down paired with trendy brown pants.

While Kiran’s talents have been admired by many of her followers, this specific video received mixed reviews. Some expressed disapproval of the look, particularly regarding the deeper neckline.

