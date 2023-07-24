Advertisement
Kiran Ashfaque’s beach photos raise the temperature to new heights

Articles
  • Kiran Ashfaque is a Pakistani social media influencer.
  • Ashfaque shares candid moments from her private life with her fans.
  • She posted pictures from her beach trip on Instagram.
Pakistani social media influencer and former wife of actor Imran Ashraf, Kiran Ashfaque, is inspiring netizens to enjoy summer vacations by cooling off at the beach.

With a substantial following on various social media platforms, Ashfaque regularly shares candid moments from her private life with her fans.

Recently, the 30-year-old public figure treated her followers to pictures from her beach trip, looking stunning in a chic sleeveless dress, adding a touch of heat to her summer escapades.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar (@kiranashfaquehusseindar)

Also Read

Kiran Ashfaque’s Racy Photos Stir Online Controversy
Kiran Ashfaque’s Racy Photos Stir Online Controversy

Kiran Ashfaque Hussein Dar, the former wife of actor Imran Ashraf, sent...

