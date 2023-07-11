Mahira Khan exudes royal charm in her latest fashion film

Mahira Khan is Pakistan’s popular actress.

Mahira flawlessly portrays the desi Pakistani bride.

Her presence in the campaign sets a new standard for bridal fashion.

Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s beloved superstar, continues to captivate audiences with her magnetic presence on both television and the silver screen. Now, she has made waves in the fashion world as the latest face of Rano’s Heirloom bridal campaign.

In this campaign, Mahira portrays the desi Pakistani bride with sheer perfection, leaving everyone mesmerized by her elegance.

Dressed in a breathtaking dull gold and ivory ensemble, complemented by her fresh makeup and traditional jewelry, Khan exudes timeless beauty. The campaign also features other talented models, creating an ambiance reminiscent of a traditional wedding. Experience the ethereal allure of Mahira Khan in the captivating visuals of Rano’s Heirloom bridal campaign.

With her impeccable style and grace, she not only serves as a stunning muse but also becomes a source of inspiration for brides-to-be. Mahira flawlessly embodies the essence of the desi Pakistani bride, setting new standards in the realm of bridal fashion.

“There have been very few times when I have said yes to a project within minutes of hearing the concept. When Jahnoor called and told me her vision.. and that her Ama ( Rano) wanted me for it.. I knew I had to be a part of it. The old school nostalgia of Jeevay banrha.. the gorgeous pieces.. the concept of Kal, aaj aur Kal. ✨ @ranosheirloomsofficial ????

Once on set, felt like we were all one big family.. creating moments together on camera and otherwise. Thank you to everyone involved… you guys have done a wonderful job. MashAllah.”

