Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mahira Khan exudes royal charm in her latest fashion film

Mahira Khan exudes royal charm in her latest fashion film

Articles
Advertisement
Mahira Khan exudes royal charm in her latest fashion film

Mahira Khan exudes royal charm in her latest fashion film

Advertisement
  • Mahira Khan is Pakistan’s popular actress.
  • Mahira flawlessly portrays the desi Pakistani bride.
  • Her presence in the campaign sets a new standard for bridal fashion.
Advertisement

Mahira Khan, Pakistan’s beloved superstar, continues to captivate audiences with her magnetic presence on both television and the silver screen. Now, she has made waves in the fashion world as the latest face of Rano’s Heirloom bridal campaign.

In this campaign, Mahira portrays the desi Pakistani bride with sheer perfection, leaving everyone mesmerized by her elegance.

Dressed in a breathtaking dull gold and ivory ensemble, complemented by her fresh makeup and traditional jewelry, Khan exudes timeless beauty. The campaign also features other talented models, creating an ambiance reminiscent of a traditional wedding. Experience the ethereal allure of Mahira Khan in the captivating visuals of Rano’s Heirloom bridal campaign.

With her impeccable style and grace, she not only serves as a stunning muse but also becomes a source of inspiration for brides-to-be. Mahira flawlessly embodies the essence of the desi Pakistani bride, setting new standards in the realm of bridal fashion.

“There have been very few times when I have said yes to a project within minutes of hearing the concept. When Jahnoor called and told me her vision.. and that her Ama ( Rano) wanted me for it.. I knew I had to be a part of it. The old school nostalgia of Jeevay banrha.. the gorgeous pieces.. the concept of Kal, aaj aur Kal. ✨ @ranosheirloomsofficial ????

Once on set, felt like we were all one big family.. creating moments together on camera and otherwise. Thank you to everyone involved… you guys have done a wonderful job. MashAllah.”

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rano’s Heirlooms (@ranosheirloomsofficial)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rano’s Heirlooms (@ranosheirloomsofficial)

Advertisement

Also Read

Why Mahira Khan admires vintage bridal look and wedding song?
Why Mahira Khan admires vintage bridal look and wedding song?

Mahira Khan appreciates the timeless elegance and charm of vintage bridal looks...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story