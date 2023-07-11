Malala Yousafzai dons Ralph Lauren’s ethnic wear collection

Malala Yousufzai stuns at Wimbledon in a custom-made traditional ensemble by Ralph Lauren.

The collaboration between Malala and Ralph Lauren proves to be a sartorial match made in heaven.

Her all-white ethnic dress at Wimbledon showcases her unique style sensibilities and ability to effortlessly captivate and inspire.

Nobel Prize Laureate and activist Malala Yousufzai continues to leave a lasting impression with her collaboration with renowned designer Ralph Lauren. Once again, she mesmerized fans at Wimbledon in London with a custom-made traditional ensemble by Ralph Lauren, showcasing her unique style sensibilities.

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram, Yousufzai thanked British Vogue and everyone involved in making her Wimbledon appearance extraordinary. With a playful reference to the popular series Bridgerton, she playfully referred to herself as “a lady and her court,” highlighting her wit and charm.

“A lady and her court ????

Thank you @britishvogue and @edwardenniful for having us [email protected] is one of the things I love most about living in the UK and it’s such an honour to be invited to watch in style. I’m so grateful to work with @denagia and @ralphlauren again. You always make me feel impeccable ❤️❤️”

Her Wimbledon outfit featured an all-white ethnic dress, consisting of a long solid shirt and matching culottes, radiating simplicity and elegance. She accessorized with oversized brown sunglasses, a Ralph Lauren coffee cup and bag, golden bracelets, and rings, completing the ensemble with finesse. Her sunglasses and overall swag garnered numerous compliments, showcasing her ability to captivate and inspire effortlessly.

This collaboration at Wimbledon follows their successful partnership at the Oscars 2023, where Malala turned heads in a stunning sequined silver hooded gown by Ralph Lauren, accentuating her waist with ruching detail.

