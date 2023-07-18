Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mamya Shajaffar captures the spotlight with her captivating transformation Instagram reel

Mamya Shajaffar captures the spotlight with her captivating transformation Instagram reel

Articles
Advertisement
Mamya Shajaffar captures the spotlight with her captivating transformation Instagram reel

Mamya Shajaffar captures the spotlight with her captivating transformation Instagram reel

Advertisement
  • Mamya Shajaffar is a renowned actress in Pakistan.
  • She shared her transition video on Instagram.
  • Shajaffar has impressed audiences with her performances.
Advertisement

Mamya Shajaffar, a rising star in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to captivate the internet with her stunning presence. Known for her extravagant fashion choices and impressive acting skills, she has gained a strong following on social media. Her recent reel, like her previous posts, has garnered significant attention.

Recently, Shajaffar shared a “get ready with me” video on Instagram. The video showcases her transition from wearing sleeping pajamas to donning a stylish blue crop top, paired with a brown skirt that accentuates her curves. Completing the look with boots and statement jewelry, she poses for the camera, expressing her love for her fans.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mamya Shajaffar (@mamya.jsk)

Advertisement

 

In her acting career, Shajaffar has made a mark with remarkable performances in projects like Meesni, Jhok Sarkar, and the web series Midsummer Chaos. She is steadily establishing herself as a promising young actress in the industry.

Also Read

Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song
Mamya Shajaffar Sets the Dance Floor on Fire with Atif Aslam’s Latest Song

Mamya Shajaffar is a rising actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Mamya...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story