Mathira Criticizes Nadir Ali’s Objectification of Women

Mathira, the bold, intelligent, and stunning Pakistani celebrity, has garnered widespread recognition for her fearless and captivating personality.

Her fans deeply admire her outspoken nature and unwavering commitment to addressing various social issues. Since her teenage years, Mathira has been a fiercely independent woman, working tirelessly to provide for her family.

As a highly skilled host, Mathira currently hosts a show on Bol TV, utilizing her intelligence and charisma to engage and entertain her audience.

In a recent episode, Mathira fearlessly discussed the matter of YouTuber Nadir Ali’s podcast. She didn’t hesitate to call him out for resorting to questionable tactics that objectify women solely to garner more views and higher ratings.

She expressed her concerns, stating, “It’s evident that he is aware of the moral implications, yet he chooses to compromise them in pursuit of views. During my interview with him, I observed a tendency to objectify women and a lack of respect and space they deserve. The inappropriate questions and unsatisfactory answers forced multiple retakes.”

In contrast, Mathira spoke highly of her experience with another host, Tabish Hashmi. She appreciated the seamless flow of his show and implied that he treated guests with respect and dignity.

Recently, Ali faced severe backlash for inappropriately probing model and actor Sunita Marshall about her faith. However, he later took to Instagram to publicly apologize, clarifying that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings.

