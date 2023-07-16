Advertisement
Meharbano faces criticism due to her daring fashion choices

  • Meharbano faces criticism for her fashion choices during her vacation in New York.
  • Social media users compare her style to that of Indian actress Uorfi Javed
  • Meharbano’s successful acting career includes notable projects such as Mere Paas Tum Ho and Churails.
Lollywood actress Meharbano sparks controversy with her fashion choices once again. The renowned star of the Pakistani entertainment industry is known for her impressive acting skills and bold style. Despite not paying attention to trolls, Meharbano finds herself subjected to criticism.

Currently enjoying a vacation in New York with her husband, the Mere Paas Tum Ho actress shared pictures of their outing. Her striking blue top, paired with a Louis Vuitton jeans skirt and a crossbody bag, garnered attention on social media. However, some users drew comparisons to Indian actress Uorfi Javed, known for her unconventional fashion statements.

 

 

Meharbano has established herself as a prominent actress in the Pakistani industry, with a string of successful projects to her name. These include Daagh, Balaa, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Miss Fire, Churails, Darling, Ghalati, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, Meray Humnasheen, Midsummer Chaos, Qatil Haseenaon Ke Naam, and London Nahi Jaunga.

