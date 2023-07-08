Mehwish Hayat Set to Take a Monumental Leap in Her Career

Mehwish Hayat, a prominent celebrity in Pakistan, has achieved great success in both films and dramas.

She made her Hollywood debut in the Marvel series Ms Marvel, portraying the character Ayesha.

Mehwish received acclaim for her role in the anthology film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” with Wahaj Ali.

Mehwish Hayat is undoubtedly one of the most prominent celebrities in our country, having steadily built her career to reach the esteemed status she enjoys today. With a string of successful films and a strong presence in the drama industry, she has garnered immense popularity.

Mehwish Hayat made a groundbreaking move by venturing into Hollywood, making her debut in the Marvel universe. Her portrayal of the character Ayesha in the series Ms Marvel captivated audiences worldwide, leaving a lasting impression with her remarkable performance and captivating beauty.

Mehwish Hayat recently received widespread acclaim for her role in the anthology film “Teri Meri Kahaniyaan” alongside Wahaj Ali. Now, she has revealed a major milestone in her career, taking it to a new level and setting a higher standard for Pakistani artists.

Mehwish Hayat has made a significant announcement about the establishment of her own production house, which will be based in the UK. Recognizing the issue of misrepresentation of Pakistanis and Muslims in Hollywood, she has emphasized the need for genuine and accurate portrayal.

Mehwish is determined to take concrete actions rather than mere discussions. In collaboration with like-minded individuals, she has founded Pink Llama Films, her production company, with a dedicated focus on creating content that authentically represents the true identity of her community.