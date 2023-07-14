Muneeb Butt reveals stunning transformation for ‘Motia Sarkar’

Muneeb Butt reveals stunning transformation for ‘Motia Sarkar’

Articles
Advertisement
Muneeb Butt reveals stunning transformation for ‘Motia Sarkar’

Muneeb Butt reveals stunning transformation for ‘Motia Sarkar’

Advertisement
  • Muneeb Butt is a renowned Lollywood actor.
  • Muneeb Butt showcases his versatility in his latest project, “Motia Sarkar.”
  • He aims to explore his craft, push boundaries, and step out of his comfort zone.
Advertisement

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt, known for his talent and dedication, has come a long way in his career, taking on diverse roles and pushing boundaries.

Butt recently took to Instagram to share his latest character in the upcoming project “Motia Sarkar,” where he transitions from playing a notorious pimp to a spiritual seeker.

In a field where cliché characters are common, Butt strives to fearlessly explore his craft and challenge himself by stepping out of his comfort zone.

He expressed his excitement for the upcoming project and hopes that his audience and fans will appreciate his performance.

“In our field where such roles are scarce, I try to make sure to fearlessly explore my craft, pushing boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone,” he shared.

“Hope my audience and fans will like it airing soon! “MOTIA SARKAR” He added.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Advertisement

 

Butt’s recent acting credits include notable works such as “Qaraar,” “Mujhay Vida Kar,” “Baddua,” “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat,” “Qalandar,” “Sar-e-Rah,” and “Tere Aany Se.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story