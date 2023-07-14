Muneeb Butt reveals stunning transformation for ‘Motia Sarkar’

Muneeb Butt is a renowned Lollywood actor.

Muneeb Butt showcases his versatility in his latest project, “Motia Sarkar.”

He aims to explore his craft, push boundaries, and step out of his comfort zone.

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt, known for his talent and dedication, has come a long way in his career, taking on diverse roles and pushing boundaries.

Butt recently took to Instagram to share his latest character in the upcoming project “Motia Sarkar,” where he transitions from playing a notorious pimp to a spiritual seeker.

In a field where cliché characters are common, Butt strives to fearlessly explore his craft and challenge himself by stepping out of his comfort zone.

He expressed his excitement for the upcoming project and hopes that his audience and fans will appreciate his performance.

“In our field where such roles are scarce, I try to make sure to fearlessly explore my craft, pushing boundaries and getting out of my comfort zone,” he shared.

“Hope my audience and fans will like it airing soon! “MOTIA SARKAR” He added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

Butt’s recent acting credits include notable works such as “Qaraar,” “Mujhay Vida Kar,” “Baddua,” “Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat,” “Qalandar,” “Sar-e-Rah,” and “Tere Aany Se.”