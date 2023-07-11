Nimra Bucha lands role in Agatha Christie drama

Nimra Bucha joins the cast of the adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder.

The upcoming series is a BBC and Britbox International production.

Bucha will portray the character Mrs Humbleby in the two-part thriller series.

Nimra Bucha, a renowned Pakistani actress recognized for her roles in Polite Society and Ms Marvel, continues to expand her career by securing a new international project. Variety has confirmed that Bucha will join the cast of the upcoming adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder Is Easy.

In this exciting venture, she will portray the character Mrs Humbleby.

Bucha will be joined by acclaimed actors David Jonsson, Morfydd Clark, and Penelope Wilton in this BBC and Britbox International production. Filming has recently begun in Scotland, with Jonsson taking on the lead role of Fitzwilliam, the central character of the story.

Set in 1954 England, the story follows Fitzwilliam’s encounter with Miss Pinkerton, played by Wilton, during a train journey. Miss Pinkerton shares her belief about a hidden killer in the peaceful village of Wychwood under Ashe. Despite the dismissals by the local residents, Miss Pinkerton remains firm in her conviction. Unfortunately, she is found dead en route to Scotland Yard. Determined to apprehend the killer, Fitzwilliam embarks on a mission to uncover the truth.

The cast also includes Morfydd Clark as Bridget, Sinead Matthews as Miss Waynflete, Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield, and Douglas Henshall as Major Horton.

Other notable additions to the cast include Mathew Baynton, Mark Bonnar, Tamzin Outhwaite, Jon Pointing, and Phoebe Licorish. Siân Ejiwunmi-Le Berre is the writer of the two-part series, with Meenu Gaur as the director. Fifth Season will handle the international sales of the series.

