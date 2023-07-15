Ramsha Khan reveals her secret love for gaming

Ramsha Khan surprises fans by revealing her love for video games.

The actress admits to having an “unhealthy” obsession with gaming.

Khan’s favorite game is Final Fantasy XIV.

Advertisement

Ramsha Khan, a rising star in the entertainment industry, is making her mark with impressive performances and gaining recognition. She recently made a surprise appearance on Momin Saqib’s talk show, “Had Kar Di,” where she revealed her deep love for video games, particularly her addiction to the popular role-playing game Final Fantasy XIV.

During the lively conversation, Khan shared her gaming habits and expressed her “unhealthy” obsession with video games, jokingly mentioning that she might have pursued a career in game testing if she weren’t an actress.

Her passion for gaming was evident as she discussed how she balances her time between work and playing video games at home. She even mentioned that her family is tired of her addiction, highlighting her genuine love for the virtual worlds she explores.

To the delight of her fans, she revealed that Final Fantasy XIV is her favorite game, which she has been playing for over five years. Her candid admission about her gaming addiction revealed a different aspect of her personality and pleasantly surprised her fans.

In her acting career, she has appeared in various projects including Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam, and Shahrukh ki Saliyaan.

Also Read Ramsha Khan scatters vibrant colors in latest photoshoot Ramsha has shared some of her gorgeous looks from her recent photoshoot....