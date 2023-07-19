Sahir Ali Bagga enters the world of filmmaking alongside his son

Sahir Ali Bagga is a renowned music artist.

Bagga has composed music for blockbuster Pakistani films.

His son, Azan Ali Bagga, shares his desire to act in his father’s film.

Sahir Ali Bagga, a distinguished recipient of the Pride of Performance award, holds a prominent position in Pakistan’s music industry. His impressive portfolio includes composing music for successful films like “Dukhtar” and “Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.”

Recently, Bagga disclosed his foray into filmmaking, focusing on a patriotic theme. In an interview, he expressed his passion for continuous improvement and eagerness to explore new opportunities. He has already penned down several film ideas and will soon reveal the official title of his upcoming project.

With a strong emphasis on national pride, Bagga aims to ignite patriotism and love for the homeland through his cinematic endeavor. He confidently assures that the film’s content will captivate audiences once it hits the screens.

Bagga’s son, Azan Ali Bagga, also shared his thoughts, expressing his willingness to act in his father’s project. Azan believes in preserving individuality, showcasing his unique style in both singing and acting, garnering global appreciation. He is determined to bring his distinctive flair to the world of acting, promising an unforgettable experience for all.

In his illustrious career, Bagga has delivered notable works like “Yeh Mumkin Tou Nahin,” “Malang,” “Baazi,” “Rab Waaris,” “Roye Roye,” “Dhola,” and “Badnamiyan.” His contribution to the Pakistani music industry earned him the prestigious Pride of Performance Award.

