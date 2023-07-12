Sajal Aly openly discusses the risks involved in marriages

Sajal Aly is a renowned Lollywood actress.

Sajal Aly discusses the significance of marriage.

Aly openly expresses her views on love within the context of marriage.

Sajal Aly discusses the significance of marriage in the South Asian diaspora and acknowledges the risks involved, whether it is an arranged or love marriage, during a press conference for her latest project, What’s Love Got To Do With It?

The renowned actress, known for portraying strong female characters, emphasizes that she is unafraid of relationships ending due to irreparable damage or differences. While she keeps her personal life private, including her previous marriage to Ahad Raza Mir, Aly openly expresses her views on love within the context of marriage.

Aly expresses a preference for love marriages over assisted ones but acknowledges the inherent risks and consequences that come with it.

As an advocate for female empowerment, Aly believes that “women are complete without men” and encourages women not to define their lives solely around their partners. She emphasizes that “Women already know they are complete without men. It’s a beautiful thing to be in love and to feel whole with another person but that shouldn’t be the only goal,”

“I think the first reason I agreed to join this film was that it beautifully highlights Pakistani culture. The country depicted in this project is quite colourful, bright and full of joy, which is a huge contrast from the norm in filmmaking which portrays Pakistanis as terrorists, so thank you Jemima for writing such a brilliant script,” she suggested.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sajal Ali (@sajalaly)

The movie explores the journey of Zoey, played by Lily James, who documents the transformation of a Pakistani man, played by Shehzad Latif, from an assisted marriage to a love marriage. It also highlights Pakistani customs, traditions, and cultural elements.

