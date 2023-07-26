Advertisement
Sana Fakhar Showcases her Fitness Prowess







  • Sana Fakhar, a model-turned-actress, shares fitness goals through her social media posts.
  • She remains dedicated to maintaining her physique through rigorous workout sessions.
  • Recently, she encouraged her fans to exercise daily with a motivating Instagram reel.
Sana Fakhar, a model-turned-actress, is much more than just her stunning looks and talent. She regularly inspires her fans with fitness goals through her social media posts.

Despite her busy schedule, the Qayamat star never compromises on her health and diligently follows rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.

Recently, the fitness enthusiast shared another Instagram reel, showcasing her dedication to exercise and encouraging her fans to “#exercise daily 5 days a week.”

 

On the professional front, Sana Nawaz will be seen in the upcoming project “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning.”

