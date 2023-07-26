Sana Fakhar Showcases her Fitness Prowess

Sana Fakhar recent bold pictures rise temperature of internet
Sana Fakhar shares her photograph on Instagram. The actress posted some seductive...
Sana Fakhar, a model-turned-actress, is much more than just her stunning looks and talent. She regularly inspires her fans with fitness goals through her social media posts.
Despite her busy schedule, the Qayamat star never compromises on her health and diligently follows rigorous workout sessions to maintain her physique.
Recently, the fitness enthusiast shared another Instagram reel, showcasing her dedication to exercise and encouraging her fans to “#exercise daily 5 days a week.”
Advertisement
AdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the professional front, Sana Nawaz will be seen in the upcoming project “Umro Ayyar – A New Beginning.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.