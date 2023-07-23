Sanam Marvi declares her third divorce

Sanam Marvi is the Pakistani Sufi and folk singer.

The singer stated that it is her own choice to marry as many times as she wants.

She had accused her second husband of torture and divorced him.

Renowned Pakistani Sufi and folk singer, Sanam Marvi, recently made headlines as she announced her divorce from her third husband, Khubaib Qureshi. While keeping the details of the separation private, Marvi emphasized that the decision to marry and remarry lies solely with her, emphasizing her right to choose.

This is not the first time the singer has faced marital struggles. In her previous marriage to Hamid Ali, the Sufi artist accused him of subjecting her to torture, leading to their divorce. The former couple has three children together. Following her divorce from Ali, Marvi secretly tied the knot with Khubaib Qureshi.

To the surprise of many, the singer filed for divorce from Qureshi on March 27, citing torture as the cause and expressing her desire for a dissolution of their marriage.

The divorce was finalized on July 7 by the family court judge, Ujala Amber, and the official documents were issued on July 18, bringing an end to their union.

