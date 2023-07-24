Sania Mirza’s heartwarming pictures of her son capture attention

Advertisement
Sania Mirza’s heartwarming pictures of her son capture everyone’s attention

  • Sania Mirza spotted enjoying time with her son in the UK.
  • Mirza shares delightful pictures on Instagram, imitating the ‘Mbappe Celebration.’
  • he Mbappe Celebration is a famous gesture by French soccer player Kylian Mbappe.
Former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza was recently seen having a joyful time with her son at an outdoor location in the United Kingdom. She shared delightful pictures on her Instagram, featuring them posing at a park. In one photo, they imitated the ‘Mbappe Celebration,’ made famous by French soccer player Kylian Mbappe.

The Mbappe Celebration involves a hand-tucking action, signifying victory and mindfulness in Mbappe’s life. Sania Mirza looked chic in her athleisure outfit, and in the caption, she mentioned her son teaching her the iconic celebration pose.

“You and me forever baby boy ????
Ps- he’s teaching me the Mbappe celebration in last pic ????????‍♀️” She captioned the post.

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

 

Also Read

Sania Mirza shares pictures from Madina
Sania Mirza is a talented former tennis player. Sania Mirza began playing...

