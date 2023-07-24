Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf all set for an upcoming drama serial

Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf, are set to return with a new television series.

Their previous drama “Raqs-e-Bismil” received critical acclaim and love from the audience.

The upcoming project is eagerly anticipated by fans of both actors.

According to reports, the famous on-screen couple of Lollywood, Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf, is set to make a comeback with a new television project that is sure to captivate audiences.

Having previously impressed viewers with their performances in the blockbuster drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil,” the duo’s chemistry and acting were highly praised by both critics and fans.

The talented actors will be reuniting for an untitled television series, directed by Shaqielle A. Khan, adding to their successful individual careers. Sarah Khan’s recent works include “Wabaal,” “Hum Tum,” and “Laapata,” while Imran Ashraf was seen in “Chaudhry and Sons,” “Piyar Ke Naghmay,” and “Heer Da Hero.”

