Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are all set for an upcoming drama serial

Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are all set for an upcoming drama serial

Articles
Advertisement
Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf are all set for an upcoming drama serial

Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf all set for an upcoming drama serial

Advertisement
  • Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf, are set to return with a new television series.
  • Their previous drama “Raqs-e-Bismil” received critical acclaim and love from the audience.
  • The upcoming project is eagerly anticipated by fans of both actors.
Advertisement

According to reports, the famous on-screen couple of Lollywood, Sarah Khan and Imran Ashraf, is set to make a comeback with a new television project that is sure to captivate audiences.

Having previously impressed viewers with their performances in the blockbuster drama serial “Raqs-e-Bismil,” the duo’s chemistry and acting were highly praised by both critics and fans.

The talented actors will be reuniting for an untitled television series, directed by Shaqielle A. Khan, adding to their successful individual careers. Sarah Khan’s recent works include “Wabaal,” “Hum Tum,” and “Laapata,” while Imran Ashraf was seen in “Chaudhry and Sons,” “Piyar Ke Naghmay,” and “Heer Da Hero.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sarah Khan Stuns Fans in Exquisite Blue Embroidery Dress
Sarah Khan Stuns Fans in Exquisite Blue Embroidery Dress

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan recently set the fashion world abuzz. Sarah's captivating...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story