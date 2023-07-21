Sunita Marshall Captivates Hearts With a Mother Daughter Dance

Sunita Marshall’s adorable mother-daughter dance during a family vacation melts hearts.

The viral clip shows Sunita and her daughter dancing to a peppy K-Pop song.

Fans praise Sunita for being a loving and doting mother.

Advertisement

Actress and model, Sunita Marshall, warmed the hearts of her fans with an adorable mother-daughter dance captured during their family vacation. The heartwarming clip featured Sunita and her daughter, Zynah Ahmed, joyfully dancing to a peppy K-Pop song called ‘Cupid Twins’ against the stunning backdrop of Satpara Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The viral video showcased the strong bond and happiness shared between Sunita and her daughter during their trip to the scenic northern region of Pakistan. The playful dance not only revealed Sunita’s fun-loving side but also emphasized the beautiful connection she has with her daughter.

In the video’s caption, Sunita expressed her love for her daughter, celebrating the special bond they share. Fans praised her for being a loving and caring mother, setting a positive example for her children.

She captioned,

“Daughters are the best 💕”

Advertisement

Sunita Marshall, a well-known fashion model and TV actress, has made a mark in the entertainment industry through her talent and charming personality. Alongside her husband Hassan Ahmed and their children, she enjoyed a delightful family vacation in the northern areas.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmed’s Family Trip to Basho Valley Sunita Marshall, an accomplished actress, has been making waves in the Pakistani...