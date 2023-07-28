Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement

Syeda Tuba Anwar’s stunning appearance captures all the attention

Articles
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Syeda Tuba Anwar is a rising actress in the Pakistani drama industry.
  • She gains attention for her exceptional acting skills and versatility.
  • Syeda Tuba Anwar has made a name for herself with notable performances in dramas.
Advertisement

Syeda Tuba Anwar, a rising star in the Pakistani drama industry, is garnering attention for her exceptional acting skills and versatility.

Her performances in various drama serials have earned her praise and admiration from fans, and she also keeps her followers engaged on social media.

Recently, she posted a captivating picture on Instagram, dressed in a chic ensemble blending brown, blue, and white colors. Her stunning eye makeup, featuring a silvery smokey eye with a pop of electric blue shimmer, added to her allure.

“I would stare too ????” she captioned the post.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

 

Her fans showered her with compliments and heart emojis, captivated by her mesmerizing gaze.

Advertisement

In the world of television, Syeda Tuba Anwar has made a mark with notable dramas like Bharaas, Bichoo, Bisaat, and Pehchaan.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Syeda Tuba Anwar lauds Farhat’s character in “Baby Baji”
Syeda Tuba Anwar lauds Farhat’s character in “Baby Baji”

"Baby Baji" is one of those surprising dramas that captivate viewers with...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story